Moots Cycles celebrating 40th anniversary this year

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Moots is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with plans to roll out commemorative frame features, merchandise and content.

Every frame that is built or ordered during 2021 will be delivered with a commemorative head badge, designed in house and featuring the Mr Moots alligator. To further celebrate its 40th year in business, Moots will also be offering limited-edition merchandise.

The company is also planning to share its history in its blog and social media throughout the year. “Expect to see rare images and read about little known episodes from the company’s early years, highlights and breakthrough moments along their product development timeline, and stories about real-life Moots owners, dealers, and employees spanning the brand’s 40 years,” said a statement.

“Moots is a brand like no other,” said Moots’ marketing manager Jon Cariveau. “We’ve been building frames right here in Colorado since day one, and our goal remains the same: to build the finest quality, best riding frames we can, and ones that we want to ride ourselves.

“We’re super proud of our 40-year legacy, and the future we’re building for Moots owners, dealers, and all of our employees. Our small brand is as much about them, the family and community who love and ride our bikes, as it is about the bikes themselves.”

For more information, please visit moots.com. Moots is distributed by Saddleback in the UK.

Read the January issue of BikeBiz below: