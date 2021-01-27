Moots unveils new Vamoots RCS titanium road bike

Share Facebook

Moots has unveiled the new Vamoots RCS titanium road bike, the company’s second new model launch in the last two years.

“The Vamoots RCS is by all measures a modern road bike and designed to deliver a hallmark smooth Moots ride and impeccable handling to take you farther,” said a statement. “Accommodations for higher volume tyres, up to 35mm, are part of the bike’s focus. Newly designed fastback seat stays and cold-worked chain stays perform in tandem in providing the frame’s ample clearance for contemporary high-volume road tyres.

“In addition, a brand-new Moots designed carbon fork suits wider tires as well as a classic road aesthetic to round out the ride and look of the new Vamoots RCS.”

The frame is composed of Moots’ double butted RSL tube set, with butting specified to each size frame for strength and ride quality. The tubes are precisely mitered to allow for full tack welding before being finished with a second-pass 6/4 titanium alloy weld. The Vamoots RCS also features a newly designed 3D printed dropout.

“The Vamoots RCS is a bike we’ve had in the back of our minds for some time now,” said Moots’ marketing manager Jon Cariveau. “We all go out and ride together at lunch, and the roads we typically ride are this mix of pretty smooth asphalt, chipseal county roads, pretty well-maintained ranch roads.

“Over the years we’ve all sort of said ‘what if’, and now with the evolution of other bike technologies, we’re finally able to put all the pieces together and offer the Vamoots RCS, a bike that can handle just about anything, and one we’ve all been dreaming of for years.”

2021 marks Moots’ 40th Anniversary, and every Vamoots RCS, as well as any other frame model, that is produced this year will be delivered with a special edition head badge.

