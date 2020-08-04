More cycling “essential” to success of EU Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy

Share Facebook

European cycling associations ECF, CONEBI, and CIE have taken part in the public consultation on the roadmap for the European Strategy for Sustainable and Smart Mobility initiative to emphasise the “essential role” cycling must play in achieving its objectives.

The strategy is part of the European Green Deal, which aims to achieve a 90% reduction in transport emissions by 2050. The Commission intends to adopt a comprehensive Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy to meet this target and ensure that the EU transport sector is fit for a clean, digital and modern economy.

The cycling associations were united in their feedback that more cycling across Europe is the most effective measure to help achieve this and to fast-track the EU Green Deal, and that cycling provides a significant and rapidly growing contribution to the EU’s economy.

Therefore, the EU Strategy for a Sustainable and Smart Mobility “needs to commit to this essential modal transport shift towards more cycling with ambitious targets, effective policies and substantial funding”.

Specifically, the European cycling associations have jointly called for:

1) The treatment of cycling as an equal partner in the mobility system

2) €6 billion in EU funding for safe, high-quality cycling infrastructure

3) Improving the EU urban mobility policy framework

4) Enabling a centralised €5.5 billion EU E-Bike Access Fund to make the benefits of e-bikes available in all countries in the EU and stimulate further job creation

5) Developing and implementing a genuine EU cycling strategy

“There is simply no conceivable way for the EU to achieve a 90% reduction in transport emissions and to reap the enormous potential benefits to the environment and citizens’ health without a major, further shift towards more cycling, so we are counting on the EU to enable this shift with clear targets, effective policies and adequate funding,” said ECF co-CEO Jill Warren.

CONEBI general manager Manuel Marsilio said: “The EU Bicycle Industry is a major contributor to the EU competitiveness, innovation, sustainable and smart mobility goals defined in the European Green Deal. In 2019 sales of e-bikes increased by 23% in comparison to 2018, resulting in 3.4 million units sold and showing a big potential for a modal shift from individual motorised transport to more cycling.”

CIE CEO Kevin Mayne added: “In the period to 2030 cycling will deliver a fast start to the EU Green Deal, building on the rapid transition to cycling already seen in the COVID-19 recovery. The cycling sector provides industrial leadership and sets new milestones for Europe to be a leading industrial force in transport, in both sustainable and connected mobility, so the EU Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy needs to embrace cycling to help unlock its huge potential.”

Read here the full ECF, CIE and CONEBI feedback on the consultation.

