More information revealed on Sea Otter Europe’s Demobike

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

As we get closer to the start of the Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental cycling festival, more information on the festival’s Demobike has also been revealed.

Demobike is ‘key’ for the brands attending the festival, said organisers. “Nothing increases sales more than customers being able to try out bikes in person, which is why brands are committed to bringing the largest number of bikes from their ranges covering all disciplines. Whether you’re interested in road, gravel, mountain bike, enduro or electric bikes, among others, hundreds will be available to visitors with no limits on the number of test rides, which are free of charge.”

Practical and user-friendly system

An easy and very practical system has been designed so that the registration process is as straightforward as possible for users. That way, all you have to worry about is deciding which bikes you want to try and enjoying the festival to the max.

From 21st September, 2021, pre-registration will be open on the bike and go platform where up to two tests may be booked at the same time for bikes from those brands that have decided to use the system. For the rest, it will be possible to do so in person at the brand’s stand during the festival. There are no limits on the number of test rides that can be carried out across the weekend.

To pre-register, all you need is a valid ID/passport and your own cycling equipment, such as a helmet, gloves, shoes, etc.

The rides last between 30 and 60 minutes depending on the type of circuit and each person’s pace. Both self-guided and guided rides are available depending on the brand. Some circuits are marked and for others, a track will be available on the Wikiloc platform.

As far as Demobike circuits are concerned, there will be three MTB circuits, one gravel circuit, one road circuit, one special circuit for electric bikes and the possibility of testing bikes on the circuit of the UCI eMTB World Cup (WES), which will also be held at the festival.

A free bicycle storage service will also be available for the convenience and safety of users who come to the festival with their own bicycles.

The brands that will be offering their bikes for test rides will be announced soon.

Further information can be found at www.seaottereurope.com.

Read the July issue of BikeBiz below: