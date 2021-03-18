More than 100 bike industry manufacturers register for new Eurobico show

Share Facebook

More than 100 bike industry manufacturers have committed to the new Eurobico Order and Preview Show from 24th-26th July on the exhibition grounds in Frankfurt am Main.

The new show provides an opportunity for the German manufacturing and retail sector to meet up in a purely trade-centred setting. The idea behind Eurobico involves combining two products with a successful pedigree – the Bike&Co order show and the Eurobike media events – on a suitable date at a readily accessible venue.

Market leaders including Winora, Haibike, Stevens, Scott, Conway, Merida and Centurion, Abus, Shimano, Gudereit, Husqvarna, Raymon, Bergamont and 100 others have already registered for the premiere edition of the show.

“Our new concept has really hit the mark,” said Bico managing director Jörg Müsse. “We are offering a central B2B meeting place for producers, dealers and the media, who have all expressed great interest in taking part in Eurobico.”

With its central location and first-class accessibility, as well as hotels within walking distance, the Frankfurt exhibition grounds offer ideal infrastructure for holding the show. And due to the limit on peak numbers for both exhibitors and visitors, the organisers see a ‘clear chance’ of implementing the show, despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Eurobico will not be a mass gathering,” said head of Eurobike Stefan Reisinger. “On the contrary, we are addressing a selected group of participants, comprising specialist cycle dealers from Germany and European media representatives. Messe Frankfurt is also well versed in hygiene concepts of this kind, and, thanks to our visitor-tracking, we are ideally prepared for an event such as this.”

For more information, please visit: www.eurobico.de.

