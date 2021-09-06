More than 3,000 journeys made as part of Peterborough e-bike trial

Share Facebook

More than 3,000 journeys have been made as part of an e-bike trial in Peterborough, helping to reduce the number of short car trips in the city.

Since launching in January, more than a thousand riders have benefitted from the scheme, helping to improve air quality and achieving a reduction of approximately two tonnes of CO2 thanks to people using bikes instead of cars.

In total, cyclists in Peterborough taking part in the trial have travelled more than 20,000 miles over the past eight months, or back and forth from Peterborough to New York nearly 12 times.

The pilot project was set up by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, with the e-bikes supplied by Voi. The operator has increased the number of e-bikes in Peterborough over the course of the trial, and is expanding its presence by including Hampton and Hampton Hargate to encourage more people to replace their journeys into the town centre with e-bikes.

Councillor Peter Hiller, council cabinet member for strategic planning and commercial strategy and investments, said: “The success of the e-bikes trial has shown the appetite for sustainable transport in Peterborough, something we are keen to progress. This scheme has proven that being environmentally friendly need not be a burden, with the e-bikes allowing for quick, cheap journeys while also improving air quality in the city.

“It’s also great to see that scheme will now expand in Hampton, allowing residents there to enjoy the many benefits e-bikes bring.”

Councillor Nigel Simons, cabinet member for waste, street scene and the environment, said: “As a council, we declared a climate emergency in 2019, and the success of the e-bikes trial shows our commitment to making our city a place where residents can enjoy the benefits of cleaner air. If you’ve not tried an e-bike yet I would encourage you to do so as it a cheap – and often quicker – alternative to using a car.”

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “Projects that open up the opportunity for communities to choose a healthier, more sustainable and environmentally-friendly way to travel across Peterborough, rather than using the car, will always receive my support. I’m pleased to see the e-bike trial area is already expanding to allow more people to make use of this green travel option.”

Jack Salmer, general manager of Voi, said: “Our e-bikes are a great alternative to the car by offering access to a greener, more sustainable and convenient way to travel around town.

“Voi is committed to reducing pollution, improving air quality and, ultimately, making a positive impact on people’s wellbeing, and are delighted to see people choosing to jump on our e-bikes for work, meet friends and to carry-out everyday errands, rather than clogging up our towns and cities with cars.”

