Morsa partners with Gone Biking Mad for UK distribution

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Gone Biking Mad has been appointed the exclusive distributor of Morsa computer and accessory mounts for the UK market.

“We are excited to announce our new partnership with Gone Biking Mad in the UK,” said Jess Bobbitt of Morsa. “When we started Morsa in 2015 this was one the areas of the World where we lacked distribution and today, we could not be happier to bring Gone Biking Mad onboard. The reason we choose Gone Biking Mad was because of their long history in the cycling industry and their ability to bring unique products to UK retailers.”

The Morsa mounting system attaches to a 31.8 mm diameter road, mountain, gravel or city bike handlebar. It features one mounting arm and multiple adapters with the option of mounting up to two devices on one arm.

Gone Biking Mad director Mark Hudson added: “Morsa is a perfect fit for us and complements our other innovative brands. We have been on the lookout for a computer mount for quite a while and couldn’t be happier with discovering Morsa as it has a very modular design unlike any other on the market.

“Having the ability to attach your computer and a camera or light on a single bracket, with all the adjustment you could wish for, puts them at the top of the pile. Being USA-made and great value made them irresistible.”

info@gonebikingmad.co.uk

www.gonebikingmad.co.uk

Read the November issue of BikeBiz below: