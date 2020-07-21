Moseley becomes Bosch eBike Systems brand ambassador

Share Facebook

Bosch eBike Systems has announced British mountain biker Tracy Moseley as its first UK-based brand ambassador.

The partnership, which commenced on 1st July 2020, will see Moseley represent Bosch at future e-bike events, kicking off with the first EWS-E race in Zermatt, Switzerland on 28th August.

The new ambassadorial role will see Moseley take on the three EWS-E rounds in 2020, as well as continuing to support Bosch at future public events and exhibitions.

Tamara Winograd, vice president of marketing and communications at Bosch eBike Systems, said: “Tracy is a phenomenal British athlete and we are delighted to welcome her as a member of our eBike family. A true advocate of Bosch-powered eBikes, Tracy’s knowledge, passion and dedication to eBiking is second to none and will undoubtedly inspire people of all ages and abilities to ‘Feel the Flow’.”

Moseley added: “Partnering with Bosch eBike Systems has been a natural decision for me. Since taking part in last year’s Bosch eMTB Challenge, I have really upped my electrically assisted miles, so I’m excited to now be officially representing the brand.

“I really admire Bosch’s ethos around fairness and regulation in competitive eMTBing. I want to be on a level playing field when riding, so it is great to be able to represent such a responsible brand, while having a brilliant time on the bike.

“Riding a Bosch-powered eMTB has been ideal since giving birth to my son, Toby. He is now a hefty 20kg, so having that extra boost means I can now take him out riding using a child seat in front of me for 2-3 hours at a time, without feeling utterly ruined!”

