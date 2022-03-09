Mountain bike magazine Cranked supporting Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal with new merchandise

Share Facebook

Mountain bike magazine Cranked is supporting the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal with all the profits from its new merchandise going to the Red Cross.

The flag artwork was done by Keith Jepson and the quote is from the feature on Ukrainian mountain biking in the upcoming Cranked #28, which is available for pre-order now on the website.

The new merchandise in aid of Ukraine is now live. T-shirts can be found here and the mugs can be found here. 100% of profits will go to the British Red Cross DEC Ukraine appeal.

Meanwhile, sports nutrition brand Rawvelo is to donate £5,000 worth of energy bars to those affected by the current conflict in Ukraine.

Alongside its own donations, the brand has also put out a call to action to the wider sports industry to do their part in donating what they can to the cause. Rawvelo will also be contributing 10% of its sales to the Red Cross to further support those impacted by the conflict.

The move follows specific requests from international aid organisations asking for support in the form of energy products. Product donations are very simple, said Rawvelo, with drop-off points all around the country now set up and facilitating the supply of products to those in need.

“It’s with deepening sadness that as we sit here in Rawvelo HQ and watch what is unfolding in Ukraine,” said Jason Evans and Duncan McRobert, founders and directors at Rawvelo. “As a brand we believe in the power of shared experience to bring people together as a community and we know these shared experiences should be ones of joy, satisfaction, beauty and wonder.

“However, sometimes it takes something unfathomable and horrific to truly unite people in a way that is beyond words. We believe that right now is such a moment and we must stand together with the Ukrainian people and offer help and support in any way we can.

“So, we have decided that from today we will be donating 10% of all our sales to support the work of the International Red Cross, a non-political organisation who work tirelessly to help those most in need in some of the most difficult situations around the world. We are also donating £5000 worth of products which will be sent to Ukraine to help with providing much-needed aid for those who have been displaced and those who have chosen to stay.”