Mountain Mayhem cancelled due to coronavirus

Organisers of Mountain Mayhem have cancelled the event, citing concerns of the coronavirus.

The event was due to be held at Marston Lodge from 19th-21st June, but will now be postponed until 2021.

Jill Greenfield, owner and organiser of Mountain Mayhem, said: “We always take out our insurance policy just before we start ordering all our equipment, as obviously that is a huge expense for us. I checked with our insurer this morning and we were told that it is no longer possible to get any cancellation insurance from any company.

“We cannot put ourselves, our sponsors, the traders, our suppliers or of course our riders in that position, so we have taken the decision now to cancel Mayhem 2020 and postpone until 2021. We hope that everyone will understand our position and the decision we had no choice but to make. We will, of course, give full refunds to all who have paid to date.”

For more information contact info@mountain-mayhem.com and for rider refunds contact info@frsystems.co.uk.