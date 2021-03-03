Mountain Mayhem cancels 2021 event

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Organisers of Mountain Mayhem have cancelled the 2021 event.

A statement on the website said that despite the Government’s latest roadmap announcement, the event will still not be able to go ahead this year.

“Unfortunately there are still too many variables for Mayhem to go ahead this year,” said Jill Greenfield, owner and organiser of Mountain Mayhem. “It’s great that there is now a roadmap announced by the Government, but the country is not out of the woods yet.

“Our usual Mayhem dates – closest available weekend to the longest day – are far too close to the potential lifting of restrictions. It only needs one of the roadmap dates to be put back and we would have to cancel last minute. We can’t put the event in that position, so we reluctantly have taken the decision to hold off until 2022.

“We are really sorry and very disappointed and we hope that all our riders and sponsors will understand.”

2020’s Mountain Mayhem was also cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.