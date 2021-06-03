MPs and Peers backing Bike Week 2021

Share Facebook

Members of Parliament and Peers, including the Prime Minister, have thrown their support behind Cycling UK’s Bike Week 2021 by sharing pictures and videos of their favourite bikes, rides, and cycling memories.

Collated by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling and Walking (APPGCW), a celebratory video can be found here.

Due to COVID restrictions, the Parliamentary Bike Ride (which usually takes place during Bike Week) was again unable to take place this year, so MPs and Peers were asked to take part in a virtual manner with pictures and videos.

“We’re delighted to see so many of our colleagues out and about on their bikes, celebrating all that we love about cycling and supporting Bike Week,” said Ruth Cadbury MP, co-chair of the APPGCW.

“I cycle because it’s usually the quickest way to get around in outer London. On top of that, on a bike I don’t have to worry about finding a parking place or how long the bus is going to take. We’re encouraging people to take part in Bike Week in any way they can.”

Selaine Saxby MP, co-chair of the APPGCW said: “As enthusiasm for cycling and active travel continues to grow, so does our group with Parliamentarians from across the political spectrum wanting to promote the many environmental, health, and economic benefits of cycling. We look forward to continue working both inside and outside Parliament to create long-term positive change in how we travel.”

Sarah Mitchell, chief executive of Cycling UK, added: “As we celebrate Bike Week, I’m delighted to see so many Members of Parliament and Peers not just talking about the benefits of cycling, but experiencing those benefits for themselves. Whether you are riding for work or leisure, cycling boosts your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing, as well as improving life for those around you by reducing congestion and improving air quality.

“At Cycling UK, we encourage as many people as possible to follow the great example of these MPs and Peers, in Bike Week and beyond, and help to make a better world by bike.”

