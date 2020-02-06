Muc-Off continues sponsorship of Team INEOS

Muc-Off is to continue its sponsorship of UCI World Tour Team INEOS in 2020.

The brand has been the official bicycle care and maintenance supplier for the team (formerly known as Team Sky) since 2014. The team’s marginal gains approach has led to multiple product developments, from the £6,000 NTOC chain for Bradley Wiggins’ Hour Record to the Bio Drivetrain Cleaner.

Other product developments include the Hydrodynamic Lube as well as the Drivetrain Detailing Brush. The team will have a comprehensive range of Muc-Off products at their disposal across the Muc-Off Clean, Protect and Lube range.

Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off, said: “To have the opportunity to continuously support world-class riders with invaluable talent and a breath-taking number of wins is incredibly exciting for us!

“The ongoing partnership with Team INEOS demonstrates our utmost commitment to support riders who we will be working closely with in 2020 to drive product development and refine our product technologies.”

The British team has brought home 26 wins in 2019 and seven Tour De France wins since 2012. The 29-man team roster for 2020 includes Tour De France 2019 winner Egan Bernal, 2018 winner Geraint Thomas, four-time Tour De France winner Chris Froome and current British National Champion Ben Swift.

New signings for this season include 2019 Giro d’Italia GC winner Richard Carapaz, current TT World Champion Rohan Dennis and world-class triathlete Cameron Wurf.

Team INEOS’ head of technical operations and commercial, Carsten Jeppesen, said: “We are pleased to be extending our partnership with Muc-Off into the 2020 season.

“Building upon a six-year relationship that has seen the development a number of innovative new products each helping the team to stay at the forefront of cleaning and lubrication technology and in turn contributing to our successes on the road.”