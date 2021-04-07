Muc-Off, EF Education-NIPPO pay tribute to key workers with custom helmet design

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Muc-Off is ‘breaking new ground’ in the pro peloton by providing EF Education-NIPPO with a custom helmet design.

The helmet pays tribute to the work done by essential workers throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the designs featuring names of key workers nominated by the EF Education-NIPPO team.

EF Education-NIPPO riders wore the custom POC Ventral and Ventral Spin helmets at Ronde van Vlaanderen (Tour of Flanders) on 4th April, will be wearing them at the Amstel Gold on 18th April and on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix – raising awareness of the cause and the key workers.

“This is a massive deal for us here at Muc-Off,” said CEO Alex Trimnell. “We’ve got a long history of designing some of the raddest helmet designs around for our MTB athletes and teams, so we’re ecstatic to be doing the same in professional road cycling. It raises further awareness and pays tribute to the fantastic efforts of key workers from across the globe in a way that’s unlike anything ever seen before in the pro-peloton.”

This effort is part of Muc-Off’s ongoing ’Protect and Serve’ campaign, which sees 10% of all profits generated from its antibacterial sales being donated to the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. This is in addition to its global support of hospitals, to which it continues to supply sanitisers and antibacterial Chamois Cream.

To further increase its fundraising efforts, Muc-Off will be raffling off three of the custom helmets, one from each of the races, with all proceeds going to the WHO. Details of how to enter the raffle will be released on Muc-Off and EF Education-NIPPO social channels ahead of the Amstel Gold.

“I’m always amazed and in awe when I encounter someone with an innate and natural instinct to give and serve and wearing these helmets that pay a small tribute to their hard and selfless work is a real honour,” said Alex Howes, American national champion, EF Education-NIPPO. “The global pandemic rocked all of us, but it also shined a light on how strong and caring many of us can be.”

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: