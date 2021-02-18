Muc-Off joins forces with Canyon Esports for 2021 season

Share Facebook

Muc-Off has partnered with Canyon Esports for the 2021 season.

“As cycling evolves, we must too,” said Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off. “Zwift has become a huge platform for cyclists across the globe, and we’ve already begun to develop some rad new products to help with performance and maintenance when racing online.

“Sponsoring an incredible team like Canyon Esports was the next step for us, we can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

The team will be using Muc-Off’s growing range of indoor products. “We are delighted to be partnering with Muc-Off for the 2021 season,” said Rhys Howell, strategic partnerships. “There is an obvious synergy between the brands, and we are excited to see what we can do together in the coming season.

“The team are flying at the moment after winning the Zwift Premier League in the men’s division and taking the No.1 position in the world. We’ll certainly be looking to repeat those performances and that means a lot more sweating! I will be comforted knowing our riders will now be able to take better care of their race machines, thanks to Muc-Off’s indoor products.”

