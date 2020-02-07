Muc-Off joins forces with downhill racing team Commencal as co-title sponsor

Muc-Off will become the official title sponsor for World Cup downhill racing team Commencal/Muc-Off by Riding Addiction, previously known as Commencal/Vallnord, for the next three years.

The brand will be supplying the team, including both riders and mechanics, with products from its Clean, Protect and Lube collections. This includes the renowned pink Nano Tech Bike Cleaner, the flagship product that launched the brand back in 1994.

“The Commencal/Vallnord downhill team has established itself as one of the most electrifying teams on the UCI DH World Cup Series these past few years, and we couldn’t be prouder to become a part of such an exciting programme,” said Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off.

“We look forward to working with the Commencal/Muc-Off team on developing new and exciting products, as well as supporting them in their mission to dominate the sport.

“To see the brand with so much presence at World Cup level makes me personally very proud and this I know is echoed throughout the whole team at Muc-Off.”

Thibaut Ruffin, team manager at Commencal/Muc-Off by Riding Addiction, said: “We are very excited to start that new chapter with Muc-Off and we can’t wait to be at the races under our new Commencal/Muc-Off colours.

“It’s a great opportunity to work with such a powerful brand and a great bunch of committed people who share our vision of racing! Its proven range of bicycle care and maintenance products will definitely give us a competitive advantage, ensuring our Commencal Supremes work perfectly in any condition as well as looking box fresh on and off the tracks!”