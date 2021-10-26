Muc-Off launches new Anti Odour Spray

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Muc-Off has launched a new Anti Odour Spray designed to ‘keep riders’ kit smelling fresh’.

Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off, said: “Nobody likes stinking kit! That’s why we are stoked to be able to find a new way to freshen up your riding equipment. Our new Anti-Odour Spray works on all types of kit. People often forget that rider care is just as important as bike care!”

The new spray contains Silverplus silver ion technology, which works by releasing the silver element in the formula onto the fabric. The silver releases positive ions to attach to the negative ions of bacteria, which prevents the odour-causing bacteria from developing. According to Muc-Off, it’s ideal for removing odour from helmet liners, body armour, shoe lining, gloves, pads, boots, shoes, synthetic fibre or any other textiles that come into contact with your skin and start to smell over time.

Muc-Off Anti Odour Spray leaves a ‘long-lasting hygienic finish that freshens your equipment’. It’s suitable to use on leather, suede, cotton, polycotton, softshell, technical fabrics and synthetics – while providing freshness for up to ten washes before another spray treatment is needed.

Muc-Off Anti Odour Spray comes in a 250ml bottle and retails at £11.99. It’s available now from muc-off.com and selected retailers.