Muc-Off launches new High-Pressure Quick Drying Degreaser

Muc-Off has launched a new High-Pressure Quick Drying Degreaser.

This new product comes with a high-pressure turbo spray action and heavy-duty formula which cuts through dirt and grime in seconds, the brand said. Its quick-drying ‘zero residue’ formula evaporates after application to leave the area clean and dry, with no need to rinse after use.

“It’s epic to be able to release an innovative new product that makes light work of tough maintenance tasks that can be messy and time-consuming,” said Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off. “We pride ourselves on creating highly effective, premium cleaning products and this is no exception.”

A Muc-Off statement said: “High-Pressure Quick Drying Degreaser is perfect to use on components such as chains, cassettes and derailleurs. The rapid propellant action in the high-pressure system results in an improved turbo spray that rips easily through the toughest grease and grime, maximising cleaning efficiency. The formula is also effective on waterproof grease and chain wax.”

Muc-Off High-Pressure Quick Drying Degreaser is available safe to use on bicycles and e-bikes, all gear components and drivetrains, as well as O, X and Z-ring chains. The 750ml spray is available through select retailers and direct at muc-off.com for £14.99.