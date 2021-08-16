Muc-Off launches new MTB jersey

Share Facebook

Muc-Off has launched a new MTB jersey.

Available in long or short-sleeved versions, the bright, fresh design makes the new jersey the ‘perfect’ summer addition to a mountain biker’s wardrobe, featuring a midweight, breathable mesh material with added stretch to keep riders cool in warmer conditions, said the brand.

“Our Riders Jerseys have always received a huge amount of love from our customers,” said Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off. “Like all our products, the range is packed with innovative touches; this latest rad white colourway is no exception – featuring the same moisture-wicking properties to keep riders cool, dry and comfortable!

“We can’t wait to see riders enjoying this epic product throughout the summer months and beyond!”

Priced at £39.99 for both short-sleeved and long-sleeved versions, the new jersey will be available in sizes XS-XXL from selected retailers and muc-off.com.

