Muc-Off launches new Rain Shield Re-Proofer spray

Muc-Off has launched its new Rain Shield Re-Proofer spray.

This ‘spray on’ waterproofing treatment restores factory levels of repellence on all waterproof and breathable fabrics, by creating a cutting-edge DWR (Durable Water Repellent) layer, said the brand.

The spray has been designed to reduce the surface tension of fabrics, thanks to its microscopically ‘spikey’ surface. The surface becomes hydrophobic, so water beads and rolls off the fabric, preventing rain, snow and mud from penetrating and saturating technical apparel.

“Of course, being Muc-Off, it’s been designed with sustainability built-in, so it’s safe for the environment, unlike some competitor products which contain perfluorocarbons (PFCs),” said a statement. “It also won’t impact the breathability of garments, and as well as improving their performance, the spray will actually extend the life of those all-important shred threads.”

The Muc-Off Rain Shield Re-Proofer is priced at £9.99 and is available now at Muc-Off.com, from selected e-retailers and via the global dealer network.