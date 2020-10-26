Muc-Off launches new Rainproof Essentials Case

Share Facebook

Muc-Off has launched a new Rainproof Essentials Case.

“Come rain or shine, every rider wants to keep those essential items that you take with you on a ride, safe, secure and organised,” said Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off. “Our new Rainproof Essentials Case is the ideal accessory to help you do just that.”

The new Rainproof Essentials Case is an “ideal storage solution for all riders”, said the brand. The tough outer water-repellent fabric offers protection for ride accessories with a heavy-duty rubber-encased rope zip pull.

The case also has Molle Webbing straps on the back, compatible for attachments to Molle accessories or bags. Internally, the case features a soft divider to help separate essential items such as smartphones, credit cards and multi-tools. Inside, there is also a zipped pocket that can hold smaller valuables such as keys or coins.

The Muc-Off Rainproof Essentials Case is available to purchase through the Muc-Off global dealer network, select e-retailers and direct from www.muc-off.com.

