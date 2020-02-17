Muc-Off launches Rider Gloves

Muc-Off has launched its new Rider Gloves, designed “for riders in search of adventures”.

“Our Rider Gloves were influenced by our drive to create designs that are both high-performance and aesthetically pleasing at the same time,” said Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off.

The gloves have been engineered using a four-way breathable material on the upper hand and perforated one-piece Clarino material on the palm with flexible neoprene slip-on cuff. The ergonomic preformed shape ensures a “perfect fit” whilst the integrated tech thread makes them touch-screen compatible. The brand has added a thumb overlay panel to increase durability and rider comfort while microfibre is added to the entire outer thumb.

Andrew Syme, product design manager at Muc-Off, added: “Having spent months of painstaking research, design, testing and refinement, we’ve achieved something we’re immensely proud of.”

The gloves come in three designs: Black, Camo and Bolt, all with the Muc-Off cross and silicone printed palm with ‘Ride or Die’ written across them in bold pink lettering. The Muc-Off Rider Gloves will be sold through all retail channels with an RRP of £29.99/€34.99/$34.99.