Muc-Off launches Strava Christmas challenge

Muc-Off has announced a new challenge on Strava this Christmas.

From 25th-31st December, the brand is challenging Strava users to log five hours of riding over seven days. “To encourage cyclists to get some fresh air, with friends, family, or just on their own,” said a statement, “it doesn’t matter whether it’s a roadie ride, gravel sesh or a big MTB loop – it’s up to the rider how they want to rack up the hours.”

Everyone who completes the challenge will not only receive an exclusive 25% off discount code valid on all products at muc-off.com, but they’ll also be entered in a prize draw.

There will be a chance to win a custom-painted Muc-Off bike of their choice, up to the value of £2,500, plus a year’s supply of Muc-Off products.

The challenge will be live between 25th-31st December and can be entered here.

