Muc-Off launches three new e-bike kits

Muc-Off has added three new e-bike kits to its range of products.

“We’re stoked to be expanding our e-bike range with these new kits,” said Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off, “and with a wide range of options available, anyone and everyone can get out there and explore what the world of e-biking has to offer!”

The three new kits are the eBike Ultimate Kit, the eBike Essentials Kit and the eBike CPL (Clean, Protect, Lube) Kit. They each feature a curated range of products – the Ultimate Kit is designed for the e-bike enthusiast, with cleaner, brushes, multiple lubricants and more. The Essentials Kit provides a variety of cleaning and lubes suitable for riding in all weather conditions, and the eBike CPL Kit contains the absolute ‘must-haves’ – four core Clean, Protect and Lube products.

“We’ve invested a serious amount of time and resource into testing how well our products perform on e-bikes,” said Andrew Syme, head of product development at Muc-Off. “We identified early on, the high torque loads on an e-bike will wear down the chain much quicker than on a normal bike due to the increased and instant surges in power from the motor.

“Our e-bike specific lubes were developed to combat this with their unique blend of synthetic oils and a high level of bespoke additives and Boron Nitride. Using our e-bike lubes after cleaning and protecting your e-bike will not only help prevent damage and wear to expensive drivetrain components, but also keeps them running smoothly and at peak performance.”

To celebrate the launch of the new kits, Muc-Off has produced a computer game-themed launch video featuring its Chopper Fielder, as well as a ‘Wheelie’ game. Hosted on Muc-Off.com, fans can put their balance skills to the test, as they aim to navigate Chopper around the various obstacles presented within the game. The user who achieves the longest wheelie at the end of the campaign will win a Lapierre eZesty AM 9.2, plus a year’s supply of Muc-Off.

The e-bike kits will be priced at £24.99/€29.99 for the CPL Kit, £39.99/€49.99 for the Essentials Kit, and £89.99/€109.99 for the Ultimate Kit. The Essential kit and CPL kit are available now through Muc-Off’s global dealer network, with the Ultimate kit following on 8th October.