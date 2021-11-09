Muc-Off launches Utility Frame Strap and Waterproof Cargo Bag bundle

Share Facebook

Muc-Off is today launching two products, the Utility Frame Strap and Waterproof Cargo Bag, together as a bundle.

The new Utility Frame Strap is a tough strap designed to secure riding essentials to the bike frame, whilst the Waterproof Cargo Bag keeps those essentials dry and protected against the elements.

Riders will be able to mount a spare inner tube, CO2 inflator kit, Rim Stix and their other favourite on-the-go repair tools with ease, said Muc-Off, so they’re prepared for ‘anything the ride throws at them’.

The Utility Frame Strap is made from a durable and tough webbing with bar tack stitching. It’s adjustable, so it can be fitted to almost any frame tube, including e-bikes, while its strong hook and loop fastener allows quick and easy removal and installation.

The Waterproof Cargo Bag features welded seams, with an abrasion-resistant material that’s long-lasting, and a roll-top strap and buckle closure system.

Priced at £24.99, the new Muc-Off Utility Frame Strap and Waterproof Cargo Bag bundle is available globally now (19th November in the United States) from muc-off.com and selected retailers.