Muc-Off makes donation to Marine Conservation Society

Muc-Off has made a donation of over £7,500 to environmental charity Marine Conservation Society.

The move follows an “administrative error” by Muc-Off between 2012 and 2016 around recycling business waste.

Although Muc-Off considers itself environmentally conscious, having recycled waste and packaging from its HQ for over a decade, “there was a period from 2012 to 2016 when – as a small family business – it was unaware that once its turnover reached a certain threshold it had to register for a packaging recovery scheme.”

Since 2016, Muc-Off has been registered with the recovery scheme and the business now meets or exceeds (where possible) the scheme’s criteria.

Muc-Off says it chose to donate the fine given by the environmental agency to the Marine Conservation Society to compensate for the administrative error. This UK-based charity organises regular beach cleans including in the area local to the Muc-Off HQ in Poole as well as tackling plastic packaging pollution in our seas.

Alex Trimnell, Muc-Off managing director, said: “Managing a fast-growing family business and ensuring we are always up-to-date with ever-changing regulations is a challenge, but one I whole-heartedly commit to, especially when it concerns protecting the playground that our business depends on. In relation to the packaging recovery scheme, as soon as we realised we had not registered, we made sure we signed up to it as a priority, as well as offsetting the error by donating to the Marine Conservation Charity.”