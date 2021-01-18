Muc-Off partners with BMC Pro Triathlon Team

Share Facebook

Muc-Off has partnered with BMC Pro Triathlon Team powered by 2XU.

“We’re stoked to be supporting a professional triathlon team,” said Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off. “It’s been a long-term goal of ours to build on the support we give mountain bike riders and road cyclists, by adding triathletes to the Muc-Off roster. What BMC has created so far is really exciting, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for both the team and our partnership.”

The brand will be supplying the team with a full range of products from its core care and maintenance range and tubeless range. The team will also be running Muc-Off’s newly launched Lightweight Oversized Precision Shifting system (LOPS) – which was debuted by Mikel Landa in the 2020 Tour de France.

The team is made up of athletes Pablo Dapena Gonzalez, Kristian Høgenhaug, Chris Leiferman, Katrina Matthews (née Rye), Patrik Nilsson, Max Neumann and Chelsea Sodaro.

“We are really looking forward to the partnership with Muc-Off,” added Bob De Wolf, CEO of the BMC Pro Triathlon Team. “Our entire vision as a team is based around offering our athletes the best possible support in order to optimise their performances.

“We constantly strive for innovation, to find technical and material advantages and to provide our athletes with the most competitive setup. With the BMC Timemachine 01, we strongly believe our athletes are able to ride one of the fastest bikes on the planet.

“The partnership with Muc-Off enables us to clean, protect and lube to maximise performance. In addition to the three-step bike care programme to optimise efficiency, Muc-Off is constantly innovating. As part of our most recent ground-breaking innovation, the BMC Pro Triathlon Team will be using the game-changing LOPS oversized pulley wheel system and the fastest ever lubricant and chain combination.

“As a team, we strive to provide our athletes with best-in-class support. Having the right products to maintain and protect their bikes, combined with the perfectly optimised drivetrain, allows our athletes to maximise efficiency, reduce friction and optimise their overall performance.”

