Muc-Off partners with Les Gets and Nevis Range bike parks

Muc-Off has partnered with two bike parks – Les Gets in the French Alps and Nevis Range at the foot of Ben Nevis in Scotland.

The two new locations join Muc-Off’s existing sponsored bike parks – Leogang in Austria and BikePark Wales.

“Muc-off has strong roots in the downhill scene so to now be supporting some of Europe’s biggest bike parks is epic,” said Alex Trimnell, CEO of Muc-Off. “Awesome environments that help inspire the next generation of riders means so much to me, and the whole team!

“Our impact extends from the grassroots of the sport, right through to the elite level; no matter the ability level, our philosophy is that we want to help inspire and support every rider as they shred to the max.”

The decision to sponsor bike parks is part of Muc-Off’s mission to support the grassroots of the sport as well as teams and athletes. It has a variety of ambassadors across Europe including Fort William local Joe Barnes. The brand has been supporting racers such as the Green Snow Collective team and 14-year-old racer Liv Taylor, as well as regularly sponsoring events like Pedalhounds.

The bike parks are also a convenient location to have Muc-Off refill stations, where customers can refill their bottles of Nano Tech Bike Cleaner. This is all part of the brand’s Project Green programme, which is a commitment to reduce single-use plastic consumption. The team has already passed the target set in 2020 (to save 30+ tonnes of plastic by 2023) with 61 tonnes saved as of June 2021. A more ambitious target is due to be announced in July, with refill stations playing a key role, said Muc-Off.

