Muc-Off pivots to create new range of sanitisers

Muc-Off has created a new range of anti-bac sanitisers and gels.

The brand has teamed up with local distiller Conker Spirit to provide bottles for sanitiser production destined for the NHS, as well as working with Beryl Bikes for supplies of anti-bac equipment cleaner.

10% of profits from the new range will be donated to the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Bottle supplies have been diverted to help producers of sanitisers and anti-bacterial moisturising creams, normally used for saddle soreness, are being used as moisturisers for ITU nurses to help with chaffing from their face masks.

The R&D team has turned its 3D printer to the production of PPE faceguards for local hospitals. The business is also pledging to donate 100,000 anti-bac products to front line NHS workers as part of a project now dubbed ‘Anti-Bac Fight Back’.

“We created our Anti-Bac Fight Back programme to operate on three fronts,” said Muc-Off CEO Alex Trimnell. “Supporting our front line workers, help people protect themselves and invest in the World Health Organisation to help whip COVID-19.”

Full details of the Muc-Off Anti-Bac Fight Back programme can be found at www.muc-off.com/covid19 where visitors will also have an opportunity to make donations to the World Health Organisation COVID-19 fund.