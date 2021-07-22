Muc-Off pledges to save 200 tonnes of plastic by 2023

Share Facebook

Muc-Off has pledged to save over 200 tonnes of plastic by 2023 as part of its ongoing Project Green initiative.

Back in 2020, Muc-Off set itself the challenge of eliminating over 30 tonnes of plastic from its products by 2023. 18 months ahead of target, it’s saved in excess of 94 tonnes.

“For Muc-Off, a brand that continues to push their sustainability agenda, having a trackable, yet challenging target is key to ensuring they are doing more than ‘just enough’ for Mother Nature,” said a statement. “Being environmentally friendly is not about just ticking boxes, it’s about creating a range of class-leading products, that change the game by marrying performance with sustainability.”

Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off, said: “It’s awesome to have reached our latest milestone. Our new target is to make sure that we’re continuing to push full steam ahead in our mission to save as much plastic as we can.

“We’ve made phenomenal progress in the last year, but there’s so much more work to do – keep an eye out for some game-changing green products that’ll be dropping very soon!”

A large part of Muc-Off’s Project Green success has come from ‘levelling up’ existing products. A number of products have been updated from plastic packaging to recyclable cardboard, with a view to making the entire portfolio as green as possible. Muc-Off’s Premium Brush Kits and X3 Chain Machine are now shipped and sold in cardboard boxes. The brand has also removed PTFEs from all spray protectants and lubes.

“Project Green has succeeded in putting sustainability front and centre, both for Muc-Off as a business, and for their consumers – it’s become woven into their DNA,” said a statement. “So when any new product is being created, its green credentials are always considered at the very first stage. With their new Project Green slogan ‘Sustainability Built In’ responsibility comes as standard and commitment is non-negotiable. It’s more than just a strapline, it’s a way of thinking and most importantly, doing, that Muc-Off has uncompromisingly subscribed to.”

Muc-Off also has 2,000 refill stations worldwide, in both bike and powersports retailers. Customers can take their empty Nano Tech Bike Cleaner bottles and fill up with fresh cleaner, all while saving on plastic consumption and cash compared to buying a new bottle. The brand will be expanding its refill offering too, with lubes soon to be available in refill form, and more to follow. Eco-conscious cyclists can use Muc-Off’s handy refill-shop finder.

Muc-Off said it will continue to throw its weight behind groups like 1% for the Planet and Trash Free Trails. With more partnerships in the pipeline, the brand is looking to highlight the key global environmental challenges, as part of its commitment to “keeping our playground clean for future shredders”.

