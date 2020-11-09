Muc-Off releases “mini but mighty” Anti-Viral One Shot Grenade

Share Facebook

Muc-Off has released the new Anti-Viral One Shot Grenade, designed to sanitise vehicles and rooms.

The “mini but mighty” Anti-Viral One Shot Grenade comes in a compact 150ml spray which can sanitise entire rooms and vehicle interiors in one single shot, said Muc-Off. The grenade is activated in a single ‘spray and go’ use.

“I am stoked that we are launching the powerful Anti-Viral One Shot Grenade,” said Alex Trimnell, Muc-Off CEO. “This innovative product means that now there is a way to sanitise the spaces we all use and live in on a daily basis.”

The combination of quaternary ammonium compounds (QUAT) and alcohol in the One Shot kills 99.99% of bacteria plus enveloped viruses, said the brand. “Simply activate the One Shot and after a few minutes, its entire contents will be released and getting straight to work.

“The One Shot grenade is highly versatile and can be used in vehicles, offices, retail outlets and homes. Whilst the formula is tough on bacteria and enveloped viruses, it is safe on surfaces and has been tested to the EN14476 standard against enveloped viruses.”

Muc-Off has a wider range of personal protection products available including sanitisers, gels and reusable face masks. The sanitisers range from compact bottles through to refillable family size sprays.

The face masks are water-resistant, filter dust and have an antibacterial layer. Muc-Off is also donating 10% of all profits made from its antibacterial range and sales of the One Shot Anti-viral grenade to the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

