Muc-Off releases ‘new and improved’ tubeless valves

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Muc-Off has released its ‘new and improved’ tubeless valves.

The latest lineup builds on Muc-Off’s tubeless range. It features aircraft-grade aluminium for increased strength and reliability, and the material upgrade sees the new valves weighing 2g lighter per pair than the previous model – a weight reduction of 17%.

In addition to the strength and weight improvements, the new tubeless valves now allow riders to take advantage of the puncture and rim damage-reducing benefits of tyre inserts.

“It’s rad to be once again building on our incredible tubeless range with the addition of the new Tubeless Valves,” said Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off. “Being riders ourselves, we’ve seen first-hand the shift towards running inserts, so we knew we had to innovate again.

“Following the usual rigorous testing our team of in-house shredders are known for, we’ve developed an awesome product. I’m confident our customers are going to love the modifications.”

The new valves come in ten colours, including black, green, blue, purple, pink, red, orange, gold, iridescent and silver – with another two colours launching in the coming months. The valves also come in 44mm, 60mm and 80mm lengths.

They are available now from the Muc-Off global dealer network, select e-retailers and direct from www.muc-off.com.

Read the June issue of BikeBiz below: