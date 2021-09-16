Muc-Off releases ‘world’s fastest race lube’, Ludicrous AF

Share Facebook

Muc-Off has introduced the new ‘world’s fastest race lube’, Ludicrous AF.

Developed in secret over a number of years by Muc-Off’s in-house R&D Team, alongside INEOS Grenadiers, EF Education-NIPPO, BMC Pro-Triathlon, Canyon//SRAM, and many other teams and athletes, Ludicrous AF is built to ‘tackle the demands of professional cycling’.

“Since partnering with Muc-Off we have enjoyed seven very successful years together marked by wins on the road and an ever-growing range of innovative products,” said Carsten Jeppesen, technical director at INEOS Grenadiers. “They share our ethos of continuous improvement, and this latest launch is a great example of this and working collaboratively. The partnership is an excellent case study, not only for how we operate as a team, but also for how they operate as a company.”

Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off, added: “It’s awesome to be launching Ludicrous AF. The challenge has been huge to create a Grand Tour winning lube that combines both speed and sustainability. I couldn’t be more stoked with the results; the world’s fastest race lube, which shows that being green can be fast.

“Developed with our pro teams at our in-house R&D facility and supported by independent testing means we have ticked the box of hardcore lab and real-world testing as part of our chain optimisation and lube development programs. I can’t wait for more riders to feel the speed – there’s simply nothing else out there like it!”

Ludicrous AF is a race-focused lubricant. When applied to the chain, it penetrates deep into chain links, said Muc-Off. As the chain is used, the molecules within the formula react with the surface of the chain, leading to the creation of a fluid sheer plane which helps to reduce friction and power loss. The top-secret proprietary formula has self-lubricating capabilities and synthetic polymers, which aid durability and deliver long-lasting and repeatable performance, said the brand.

The launch of Ludicrous AF coincides with Muc-Off’s unveiling of its new Performance Hub. The site features product development stories, along with a multi-chapter series, detailing the work that goes into developing a lubricant like Ludicrous AF.

The Performance Hub also details a number of advancements within drivetrain performance, such as Muc-Off’s oversized pulley wheel system, L.O.P.S, along with its Ultrasonic Tanks.

Priced at £49.99 for a 50ml bottle, Ludicrous AF is now available from the Muc-Off global dealer network, select e-retailers and direct from www.muc-off.com.