Muc-Off rolls out Ultrasonic chain optimisation service through select dealers

Muc-Off is launching its pro-level chain optimisation service to select bicycle dealers, utilising its new Ultrasonic Clean and Lube Tanks.

The service is available now in over 20 select dealers across the UK, with the global roll-out to follow next month with a further 300 stores in over 15 countries. This news follows the recent launch of the Ludicrous AF – the ‘fastest race lube in the world’.

A process that’s been developed with and tested by the likes of INEOS Grenadiers, EF Education-NIPPO, Canyon//SRAM, Team BMC Pro Triathlon and Team GB, Muc-Off’s chain optimisation service using Ultrasonic technology has provided ‘unrivalled gains for the world’s elite cyclists and triathletes for almost a decade’.

Any rider in any part of the UK, and soon across 15 international markets, can use Muc-Off’s dealer map to find their closest authorised chain optimisation centre, and get their chain ultrasonically cleaned and lubed. The dealer map is housed on the Muc-Off Performance Hub.

Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off, said: “After years of testing and over seven figures invested into research and development, we’re completely stoked to be bringing this incredible process to bike shops. We think every rider deserves to experience the same products and services as the pros, just like with the launch of the Grand-Tour-winning Ludicrous AF Lube. Ultrasonic Tanks are the next evolution in our performance journey – we can’t wait for more riders to experience the epic gains these products offer!”

Aside from tank hardware and accessories, four Muc-Off products make up the core of the chain optimisation process. Muc-Off’s specifically formulated High-Performance Ultrasonic Chain Cleaner, which quickly breaks down the stickiest oils, grease and grime, giving a chain a complete refresh, High-Pressure Quick Drying Degreaser, which can be used in the absence of a dedicated air-line to blast the cleaning fluid from inside the Muc-Off Rolls Out Ultrasonic chain optimisation service through select global dealers chain links, and Ludicrous AF, the ‘world’s fastest race lube’, or Hydrodynamic – Muc-Off’s high-performance all-weather lube, which are provided as the two lubricant options for customers to choose from.

Using Muc-Off’s Ultrasonic Tanks, the chain goes through an ‘intense’ cleaning and lubing treatment to level-up drivetrain performance. The chain is placed into the tank, which emits high-frequency sound waves that pulse through the cleaning liquid. This agitates, lifts and removes any dirt out from within the chain links, which, after a blast from the High-Pressure Quick Drying Degreaser, leaves squeaky-clean surfaces for the lube to adhere to.

For the lubrication process, Ludicrous AF or Hydrodynamic lube are gently heated to the precise temperature required to create the optimum viscosity for the lube to penetrate deep into all contact points within the chain links. The lubricants themselves contain organic friction modifiers, which with their polarised heads and non-polarised tails, attach themselves to either side of the base oil’s surface to form a low-friction shear plane.

“We have enjoyed seven very successful years together with Muc-Off, marked by wins at a number of Grand Tours and other major races,” said Carsten Jeppesen, technical director at INEOS Grenadiers. “Muc-Off have been ultrasonically optimising our chains for years, and the subsequent gains we’ve seen in drivetrain efficiency during that time, have been instrumental in helping us deliver those results.

“It’s fantastic that everyday riders can now experience the same benefits as our pro-riders – making this kind of technology widely available takes aspiring pros one step closer to achieving their goals.”

Muc-Off’s new Ultrasonic Optimisation Service is retailing at £49.99 for application with Ludicrous AF, and £24.99 with Hydrodynamic Lube.

The High-Performance Ultrasonic Chain Cleaner is readily biodegradable, Ludicrous AF is made of 75% plant-based materials, and Hydrodynamic lube is petroleum-free, meaning the fluids from tanks can be safely and responsibly disposed of. In addition to this, ultrasonically deep cleaning and lubricating a drivetrain will mean expensive componentry lasts longer, said Muc-Off, minimising waste and further reducing the environmental impact.

Muc-Off’s new Ultrasonic Tanks will be previewed at Rouleur Live this week. Those not attending the show can head to Muc-Off.com and use its Dealer Map to find their nearest Chain Optimisation Centre, which will be updated regularly as the service is rolled out into new markets over the next two months.