Muc-Off steps up partnership with British Cycling

Muc-Off has partnered with British Cycling and the Great Britain Cycling Team until 2023.

The brand has worked with British Cycling and the Great Britain Cycling Team in various capacities, from chain optimisation for the previous two Olympic and Paralympic Games for Team GB, as well as providing exclusive offers to registered British Cycling members over the past decade.

2021 will see the brand step up the partnership by becoming official supplier and tribology, lube and chain optimisation supplier to British Cycling and the Great Britain Cycling Team.

“As a British-based business, it’s hugely exciting to partner with our national governing body for cycle sport,” said Alex Trimnell, Muc-Off CEO. “This inclusivity lies at the heart of our company DNA and so to deepen our partnership with an organisation that actively encourages and facilitates people from all backgrounds, levels and disciplines to ride or race their bikes was an opportunity that we jumped at.”

The brand’s research and development team will work closely with the Great Britain Cycling Team in the run-up to the Olympics, Paralympics and UCI World Championships to help maintain and increase the team’s performance.

“Muc-Off is a brilliant brand we’ve had a longstanding relationship with, so we already knew that their commitment to innovation and quality would be a natural fit for both our 147,000-strong membership base, as well as the Great Britain Cycling Team,” added Jamie Obank, British Cycling’s chief operating officer.

“We’re acutely aware of the ongoing impact these uncertain times have had and is having on individuals, communities and businesses within cycling and beyond, so we are pleased to have some positive news to share as we strive to return with strength as soon as possible.”

