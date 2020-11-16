Muc-Off steps up support for Steve Tilford Foundation Racing Team

Share Facebook

Muc-Off is upgrading its support for the Steve Tilford Foundation Racing, formerly known as MAAP | Mini CX.

Under a new name, the team will compete in multiple disciplines, while creating new opportunities for up-and-coming racers.

“We’re stoked to step up our investment and focus into this team and cyclocross in general,” said Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off. “It’s a rowdy and exciting discipline that’s growing in participation. It’s also potentially the muddiest cyclo-sport around – so the perfect fit for us!

“This particular team are a group of riders, who are not only getting great results, but who do incredible things for young athletes too – which is something we’re excited to be able to endorse.”

The team is passing on the late Steve Tilford’s legacy to help young people find and chase their passions through cycling. It also works with national organisations to educate and mentor young athletes throughout the United States. The team is also environmentally driven, aiming to become completely carbon-neutral.

It has already launched its ReCharge Initiative by using electric transportation. This programme aligns both with Muc-Off’s recent launch of e-mobility products, including e-bike specific cleaners and lubes, as well as Project Green, which includes a focus around refilling and reusing its bottles using concentrates in a bid to reduce plastic and CO2.

Raylyn Nuss, Steve Tilford Foundation Racing Team, added: “We couldn’t be more honoured to partner with Muc-Off! We’re a multi-surface team, and we love to get dirty. Muc-Off is such an important piece to our programme as we truly believe it makes the best cleaning and bike care products on the market. Being able to keep the bikes dialled lap in and lap out during a muddy cyclocross race gives us the slight advantage against our competitors!”

