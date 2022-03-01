Muc-Off takes home Design and Innovation Award for sustainable bike cleaner 

Share Facebook

Muc-Off has claimed a coveted award for its innovative plastic-free bike cleaner.

The Dorset-based cleaning and maintenance product brand has scooped a Design and Innovation Award at the 2022 event for Punk Powder, a unique product that users mix with water to provide a cheap and sustainable cleaning fluid.

Dubbed ‘the Oscars of the bike industry,’ the Design and Innovation Awards is a prestigious award for those in the trade, with awards handed out following in-depth product testing and reviews.

Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off said, “We’re stoked to see the team’s hard work be recognised with this award win. Punk Powder was in development for a number of years, as we perfected the formula to ensure it delivered the legendary cleaning power Muc-Off is known for. We’re always pushing boundaries in innovation, particularly when it comes to sustainability, and this win is a celebration of that – It drives us to keep finding innovative ways to improve riders’ experiences!”

Muc-Off has been striving for sustainability following the launch of its Green Project Initiative in 2020. The brand has since saved more than 136 tonnes of plastic, through packaging swaps and new products, quickly closing in on its 200-tonne target for the end of the year.

Punk Powder consists of readily biodegradable ingredients and uses 92% less packaging than the equivalent bottles of Nano Tech Cleaner.

The fast-dissolving powder can be mixed in an old Muc-off bottle or an aluminium Bottle for Life.

An awards article said of the product: “Punk Powder is easy to mix with water and its excellent cleaning power will leave your bikes shining like new, even after the filthiest mud fight. If that isn’t enough, the price point means it’s cheaper than the equivalent 2 x 1L bottles of cleaner. So Punk Powder isn’t just good for the environment, but also your wallet!”

Last month, Muc-Off launched the latest in its range of tools, a unique e-bike drivechain device.

The Drivetrain Tool is made from a durable CNC machined 6061 aluminium body and finished in the Muc-Off anodised pink. It’s compatible with most e-bike chainrings (excluding spiderless), thanks to the supplied 5mm, 6mm Hex and T30 Torx bits which snap into place with a magnetised connection.