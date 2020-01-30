Muc-Off to sponsor Canyon//SRAM for 2020

Muc-Off is sponsoring women’s world tour road cycling team Canyon//SRAM for 2020.

The 2020 roster consists of 16 riders from ten different countries, two of whom hold national championship titles as well as former triple-crown world champion and current XCO and XCM world champ Pauline Ferrand-Prévot.

“To have the opportunity to support a team who have raised the profile of women’s road cycling over the past few years is hugely exciting for Muc-Off,” said Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off. “We plan to work closely with the mechanics and riders to help drive product development and refinement; especially around drivetrain optimisation which is a huge focus for us.”

The team will have a comprehensive range of Muc-Off products at their disposal, not only across the Muc-Off clean, protect and lube range but also a full tubeless set up including the No Puncture Hassle Sealant and Tubeless Presta Valves. They are one of the first road teams at this level to begin regularly racing on a tubeless setup.

“The partnership with Muc-Off provides access to a wide range of rider and equipment care products on the highest level,” said Ronny Lauke, team manager at Canyon//SRAM Racing. “The close working relationship between the company and our team provides great possibilities to develop and have access to the most advanced products in that field.”

Arne Kenzler, team mechanic at Canyon//SRAM Racing, added: “The innovative products from Muc-Off are perfect to keep the bikes running at their full potential. There is a tool or product for every situation you can think of and allows us to work as efficiently as possible with the bikes. Muc-Off has professional products for a professional environment.”