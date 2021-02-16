Muc-Off to sponsor EF Education-NIPPO Pro Cycling Team

Share Facebook

Muc-Off has announced its headline sponsorship deal for 2021, partnering with the EF Education-NIPPO Pro Cycling Team.

“We’re stoked to add yet another top cycling team to the Muc-Off roster,” said Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off. “EF Education-NIPPO are a breath of fresh air in the professional peloton and have really shaken up a sport that’s steeped in tradition over the past couple of seasons.

“We’re beyond excited to be joining them on their journey of pushing the boundaries of the sport in a fun and inclusive way.”

Muc-Off will be supplying the team with its entire range of bicycle care and maintenance products. The team will also be running tubeless for the majority of races and adding Muc-Off tubeless valves to the team bikes.

“Both the mechanics department and the performance department are very pleased to have Muc-Off on board in 2021,” said Andreas Klier, EF Education-NIPPO sport director and technical operations and commercial manager. “Their reputation inside the WorldTour peloton is a very good one, and we are looking forward to using their products pre, during, and post-racing, and of course during training.

“Over the last few years, the fine-tuning of the race material, in general, has come to the forefront, and we are excited to take this next step forward with our bike maintenance products.”

