Muc-Off to sponsor enduro rider Lewis Buchanan

Muc-Off has signed Lewis Buchanan to its growing roster of athletes and teams for the 2021 season.

“It’s always exciting to add a new rider to our ever-growing roster, especially one racing at the very highest level like Lew,” said Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off. “His results have been super impressive over the last few seasons and we can’t wait to see how he gets on in 2021 as he reps the iconic Muc-Off colours in all their glory.”

Muc-Off will be supplying Buchanan with its entire Clean, Protect and Lube range, and he’ll also be rolling on a Muc-Off tubeless setup. He will be the first-ever rider to compete in full Muc-Off Technical Apparel, and he will also have a Muc-Off custom helmet.

“Muc-Off has been a part of my programme since 2020, giving me everything I need to keep my bike running smooth and looking sweet,” said Buchanan. “But to be head to toe in their technical clothing range in 2021 is super exciting, and I can’t wait for even more cool gear coming out in the future.

“Having a custom painted helmet with my own touch is pretty special, and I am excited to show that off on the trails. Muc-Off is a massive part of my programme and I am stoked to work closely with the crew there, to create awesome content, whilst continuing to develop some really epic kit.”

