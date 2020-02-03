Muc-Off to support British-based mobile mechanics through new scheme

Muc-Off will support British-based mobile mechanics through its B2B platform with an extensive range of high-performance bicycle care products.

The brand has also recently brought out workshop-sized rolls of rim tape and glue remover as part of its newly expanded tubeless range. On top of this, it offers workshop aprons and mechanics gloves – the latter being a “sustainable and cost-efficient alternative” to single-use latex gloves.

Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off, said: “We’ve definitely seen the rise of mobile bike maintenance in the last couple of years and are stoked to support this growing sector of our industry.”

Muc-Off has developed a ‘Clean, Protect and Lube’ starter kit package for mechanics who sign up to the scheme which includes some complementary products including a Muc-Off cap, workshop apron, mechanics gloves, disc brake covers and a mechanics t-shirt.

The brand will also provide branded ‘Authorised Mechanic’ van stickers as well as royalty-free access to image assets.

“Supporting a service that helps customers to better maintain and service their bikes is something we at Muc-Off is proud to be at the forefront of,” added Ross Copsey, UK sales manager at Muc-Off.

Muc-Off is looking to expand this further overseas in partnership with global distributors following the launch of the UK scheme.