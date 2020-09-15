Muc-Off to support Trash Free Trails’ new Autumn Litter Watch Live project

Share Facebook

Muc-Off is supporting Trash Free Trails’ new Autumn Litter Watch Live project, taking place at trails across the world this November, as part of its ongoing Project Green initiative.

Trash Free Trails is an environmental non-profit organisation aiming to reduce litter on trails and wild places by 75% by 2025, and reconnect people to nature with community-led trail stewardship. The Autumn Litter Watch will see Trash Free Trails’ TRASHMOB ambassador team come together, in regional ‘COVID crews’, at trails across the world for a live and globally interactive weekend of DIY trail protection action.

“Far more than ‘just another litter-pick’ the Autumn Litter Watch is about fully immersing ourselves in our trails and wild places, enabling us to learn much more about the state of our trails,” said Dom Ferris, founder and director of Trash Free Trails. “The awesome thing about our digital community is that we don’t have to be together to work together and, by joining forces online to share stories from activities such as our ‘TFT x Muc-Off #TrashOff Challenge’ and Trash Species Tracker, we can make a massive difference!”

Muc-Off recently launched its Project Green initiative, a commitment to deliver environmentally-focused improvements across the British-based business, including reducing plastic waste. The brand will be working with Trash Free Trails as part of this initiative to educate, get involved in and share knowledge of how others, including the wider community and riders, can reduce plastic pollution and litter.

As part of a range of commitments, Muc-Off staff members will be volunteering to litter pick at venues including Bike Park Wales and other trail riding centres, with the goal of eliminating plastic deposited when riding. The brand will also be launching a #TrashOff Challenge across its social media channels.

“Muc-Off is a business built upon the natural world we live in; therefore, it is extremely important to us to focus on preserving our surroundings as much as we can through our Project Green initiatives,” said Alex Trimnell, Muc-Off CEO. “Partnering up with Trash Free Trails will allow us to do just that by getting involved in reducing plastic waste on our trails!”

