Muc-Off’s Wet Weather Lube now available as aerosol

Muc-Off’s Wet Weather Lube is now available as a 400ml aerosol version.

“It’s the best lube for the job when it’s muddy and wet outside, formulated to excel over long distances in the harshest of conditions, giving you smooth and efficient shifting mile after mile,” said a statement.

The formula contains ingredients which are all fully biodegradable and derived from natural ingredients.

“At Muc-Off, we’re always looking for new ways to innovate, even with our existing products,” said CEO Alex Trimnell.

“To be able to offer an easier way of applying our much-loved Wet Weather Lube is a rad way of introducing new riders to bike care – it’s an exciting adaption to one of our products.”

Priced at £9.99, it is available now from the Muc-Off global dealer network, select e-retailers and direct from www.muc-off.com.

