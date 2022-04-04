Muoverti to demo pre-production prototypes at this month’s Cycle Show

Share Facebook

Muoverti has announced that its pre-production prototypes will be available for public test rides at this month’s Cycle Show.

In its second public outing following the November unveiling at the Rouleur Live event, visitors to the Cycle Show will be able to test ride the current iteration of Muoverti’s indoor bike prototypes and have their say on what they’d like from future indoor riding experiences.

The Cycle Show 2022 is taking place at London’s Alexandra Palace from 22nd-24th April, running alongside the London eBike Festival powered by Shimano Steps.

Christoph Wilfert, Muoverti CEO and co-founder, said: “It’s always exciting to present TiltBikes to the community and engage with passionate cyclists face to face. We can’t wait to do just that at Alexandra Palace. The TiltBikes experience has been engineered from the ground up with input from the cycling community.

“At this important point in our product development, extensive real rider feedback is of the utmost importance to ensure a totally immersive experience which truly captures the fun of riding a bike. So far, feedback has been highly positive and we’d love for Cycle Show visitors to test ride our bikes and give us their opinion.”

Muoverti is also planning a further investment round this May. The London-based sports tech startup Muoverti recently passed another million-pound milestone in funding from investors, taking the total raised to more than £2.4 million.

The Cycle Show and inaugural London eBike Festival in partnership with Shimano Steps recently announced that they are now fully sold out for exhibitors. The show’s line-up so far includes Lizzie Deignan, Tom Boonen, Evie Richards, Greg Minaar, the Athertons, Sean Kelly, Martyn Ashton, Mark Beaumont, Jaco van Gass, Matt Stevens, Rebecca Charlton, Laura Fletcher, Wyn Master, Ben Foster, Ned Boulting and David Millar.

For more information on the Cycle Show visit www.cycleshow.co.uk. For more information on the London eBike Festival powered by Shimano Steps, visit www.londonebikefestival.co.uk.