MUUL Mounts appoints Gone Biking Mad as UK distributor

Gone Biking Mad has been appointed the exclusive distributor of MUUL Mounts for the UK market.

Based in North Carolina, United States, MUUL has created a range of quality, quick access tools and mounts to allow for ‘super-fast’ repairs on the trail, which attach to the bike with their own magnetic mounts and straps. Pricing ranges from £5.99 to £21.99.

Gone Biking Mad director Mark Hudson said: “MUUL is a perfect fit for us and compliments our other innovative brands. MUUL offers very simple and effective ways of keeping our bikes rolling quickly and easily, the fact that they are the USA made and incredible value is the icing on the cake.”

MUUL was conceived from “a desire for quick access to repair items during road, cyclocross, cross country, enduro, and downhill bike races when time is critical”, and then further refined the products to minimise the need for backpacks, jersey pockets, or saddlebags. It set out to create products offering to accomplish three things: universal design for most common bikes and tools, one-handed retrieval and mounting, and no need to remove gloves.

“We’re excited to announce a new partnership with Gone Biking Mad to handle all of our distribution in the UK,” added Matt Malone of MUUL. “We’re excited to see our MUUL product line grow to reach riders across the globe.”

