my Boo launches e-MTB with bamboo frame

my Boo has launched the my Atakora e-MTB, with a bamboo frame, and the premium version my Arakora pro.

The my Atakora is the first e-mountain bike of the German brand and comes on the market as an e-hardtail with Shimano Steps E8000 drive. It is equipped with a Rock Shox Recon suspension fork and the down tube battery has the 504 Wh. Depending on the configuration, the model can be equipped with a Shimano Deore XT or SLX circuit with 12 gears each.

All models are made to the European safety standard for bikes EN14746. The bicycle manufacturer has also launched the my Atakora Pro, which comes with a Fox Performance suspension fork, Shimano XT 12-speed gearbox and DT Swiss H1900 wheels.

In addition to the new e-MTB models, my Boo offers various my Volta-models with three different Shimano motor strengths, starting with the my Volta E5000 for everyday use, the my Volta E6100 to the my Volta E8000 for long tours.

The heart of all bamboo bicycles is the bamboo frame. The individual chambers and the thick outer wall make bamboo “extremely stable and light at the same time”. According to the brand, the fibres absorb shocks and the tensile strength is relatively higher than that of steel or aluminium. “This means that when bumped, bamboo returns to its old shape instead of bending or breaking,” said my Boo founder and CEO Maximilian Schay. These natural properties are combined with high-quality brand components, handcrafted in 80 hours and completed in my Boo’s assembly plant in Germany.

