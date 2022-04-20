Mycle launching two new bikes at this week’s London eBike Festival

Share Facebook

Mycle Bikes has announced two new models in its range of UK built e-bikes, which are set to be launched at this week’s London eBike Festival.

Available soon and priced at £1,899, the Cargo is the first-ever Cargo e-bike from Mycle and is designed to enable riders to “say goodbye to your car for good”. The Cargo also has a range of accessories available to help riders customise the bike. Cyclists can add a cargo basket for when they need to carry big loads or seat pads and a caboose to securely carry kids. Riders can also securely fit child seats to the rear deck.

A 250w hub motor powers five levels of pedalling assist and is matched with 7 speed Shimano gears. The Cargo features a 15Ah battery, the largest ever featured on a Mycle, and riders will also have the option to install a second battery, doubling the range to 120km.

Available in two colours, the aluminium frame keeps the weight down and a low standover height matched to an adjustable handlebar makes sure the bike is comfortable for riders of most heights, said the brand. The bike is completed with integrated front and rear lights, durable componentry and 3.0” puncture-resistant tyres.

The Compact Plus, the next generation of the Mycle Compact, retains the space-saving folding design and versatility of the original Compact but is built to “take you even further in more comfort than ever before”. The Compact Plus is priced at £1,299 and is available in two new colours as well as Mycle’s signature Hackney Blue and Jet Black. The new 10.4 Ah battery is both removable and lockable and the Compact Plus also has built in front and rear lights and a 250w hub motor.

The Cycle Show is taking place at London’s Alexandra Palace from 22nd-24th April, running alongside the London eBike Festival powered by Shimano Steps.

Reilly Cycleworks is to launch its new advanced road bike Fusion at The Cycle Show 2022, and Canyon will also be present with its newest bikes, competitions, demo rides, free coffee and custom bikes painted live on its stand.