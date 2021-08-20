N+1 app to ‘revolutionise’ D2C e-commerce for cycling brands

Share Facebook

N+1 has launched, offering a new platform for brands to showcase products and connect with customers around the world.

“We wanted to create a one-stop platform for cyclists to browse from their favourite brands and products in one place, displayed in a user-friendly and innovative way,” said founder Paul Gorbach. “N+1 presents a very exciting opportunity for brands looking to connect with new customers globally with a seamless integration phase and onboarding process whereby our team handles the whole process from start to finish.”

An Instagram-like ‘Discover’ feed presents cycling content from multiple sources with links to purchase products. When consumers find a product they like, it can be bought with just a few taps and delivered globally. Alternatively, they can curate their own collections to return to later, with notifications to let customers know when an item is at risk of going out of stock.

Differing from other online marketplaces and retail outlets, brands are able to integrate their current e-commerce offering with the N+1 platform in as little as 30 minutes, said the company, with everything else being taken care of by the app. The time taken between brands integrating and being presented to customers is as short as one week. With marketing efforts also covered by N+1, the end goal is a reduced cost per acquisition for brands through the N+1 app, with no setup fee and a small commission payable for each purchase.

N+1 is open to all and already boasts brands such as CHPT3, La Machine, Temple Project and Straede. The app is available to be downloaded now on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

