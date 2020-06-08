NAHBS cancels 2020 event

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) has cancelled its 2020 event.

The show, originally scheduled for 15th-17th March, had been postponed to 21st-23th August due to concerns over COVID-19.

The London Bike Show, OutDoor by ISPO and Aseanbike are among other shows not taking place in 2020.

“During the past months, I’ve been watching intently how the COVID-19 pandemic is playing out,” said a statement from Don Walker, NAHBS, founder and president. “And I’ve continued to be in close contact with a sampling of exhibitors, sponsors, trade show consultants, show staff, and our contacts at the Convention Center in Dallas.

“While Texas is currently in Phase 3 of its “reopening” plan, COVID-19 cases in Dallas are still on the rise. And unfortunately, the Governor hasn’t made any plan to allow large groups and events to take place. With NAHBS scheduled to take place in less than three months – and based on what we currently know and predictions for the summer – we’re making the difficult decision to cancel NAHBS 2020 and focus our efforts on 2021.

“Based on the many exhibitors I’ve spoken to, no one wants to be in a large crowd, primarily indoors, this summer. I’ve received similar feedback from the local cycling community in TX. I’m certain that even if we held the show this August, attendance would be extremely low – which none of us want. Throw in the current difficulties of international travel and limited domestic travel, and the challenges of putting on a successful show this summer are insurmountable.”

NAHBS 2021 will be held in the third quarter, and other cities are being considered for the show.

Options being considered are:

Chicago, IL // Sep 9th-12th 2021

Hartford, CT // Sep 29th – Oct 3rd, 2021

Dallas, TX // Sep 16th -19th, 2021

Indianapolis, IN // (awaiting dates)

A survey will be sent out to get feedback for the best location and dates for 2021.

NAHBS isn’t able to offer refunds on booth spaces for the 2020 show, Walker added, however, the show will be rolling registration costs over to 2021 or 2022 and giving 2020 registrants top picks for booth locations. It will also be giving additional promotional and marketing provisions before/during/after the 2021 show that are typically reserved for sponsors.

“We’ll be diligently working on enhanced show offerings, greater attendance, and new onsite happenings for next year’s show,” Walker continued. “And in the meantime, we’re working on creating virtual opportunities for 2020, including a YouTube series for framebuilders, among other things. More information will be coming your way soon.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted each and every one of us in ways we never could have never anticipated. I look forward to working with each of you in the months and years ahead and coming back stronger than before. Thank you for your time, support, and dedication to the craft. And please, stay safe and healthy.”