National Apprenticeship Week 2022 now taking place

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) is now running, taking place from 7th-13th February, aiming to celebrate and promote the positive impact apprenticeships bring to employers, individuals, and the economy.

The Government-backed courses are proving popular with businesses looking to hire new talent in their recovery from the pandemic, with over 40% more people starting apprenticeships in the first quarter of 2021/22 than in the same period 2020/21, which is up again from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Apprenticeships benefit everyone involved, particularly in these challenging economic times. Employers get engaged and loyal staff, apprentices get valuable on-the-job training and when it comes to bike shops, customers get professionally maintained bikes. Training costs involved with apprenticeships are also heavily subsidised, making it a cost-effective means to upskilling staff.

In England, Cytech training provider Activate Cycle Academy (ACA) deliver the Level 2 Bicycle mechanic Apprenticeship Standard, with Cytech technical training at the heart of its programme. It offers a mix of learning whilst working and includes the following industry’s standard professional qualifications and study modules:

– Cytech theory one (online)

– Cytech technical two

– Cytech technical three

– Functional Skills Level 1 or 2 in English and Maths

– Legal Compliance

– Customer service and advanced selling skills

– Business administration studies plus lots more

The Welsh Government has said it will invest £366 million over the next three years to deliver apprenticeships across the country. The investment will go towards creating 125,000 apprenticeships in Wales.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said it will help support the Welsh Government’s commitment to ensure at least 90% of 16 to 24-year-olds in Wales will be in education, employment, or training by 2050.

The ACT, along with Cytech, Activate Cycle Academy and other industry players, is currently working with the Welsh Government on its development of a Bike Mechanics Apprenticeship for delivery in Wales, with hopes of an announcement later this year.

How much does an apprentice cost in England?

Training costs involved with apprenticeships are heavily subsidised by the Government (if you don’t pay into the apprenticeship levy) – in most cases, 95% of the training costs are covered by Government funding, and in some instances, this increases to 100% – leaving up to only 5% of the training costs plus the apprentice’s salary to be covered by the employer.

As well as the training costs being subsidised, employers hiring apprenticeships are also entitled to various incentives to aid in the employment process, including additional cash grants.

Read more: Shimano components for 10,000 bikes stolen from Czech bicycle producer

For more information about the costs involved and the financial incentives available to you, visit the Apprenticeships page on the ACT website. For more information about how apprenticeships can boost your business, please contact Activate Cycle Academy on 01865 550324 or at cycles@activatelearning.ac.uk.